Reggae and dancehall star Sean Paul to perform at Place Bell in Laval

Jamaican rapper and singer Sean Paul is set to hit the stage in Laval later this year.

The influential reggae and dancehall performer will be performing on Friday, Aug. 30 at Place Bell as part of his Greatest Tour 2024 across the U.S. and Canada. He's also slated to perform at the Agora in Quebec City on Sept. 1.

Tickets for the Laval show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Pre-sale tickets are now open.