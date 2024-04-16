Red Wings miss playoffs despite 5-4 shootout win over Canadiens

Patrick Kane scored the shootout winner in a 5-4 Detroit win over the Montreal Canadiens in their regular-season finale Tuesday, but the Red Wings were eliminated from playoff contention.

The Red Wings entered the night tied with Washington for the East’s second wild-card spot with 89 points. The Capitals, however, held the tiebreaker over Detroit with more regulations wins and clinched the final playoff spot with a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Detroit has missed the playoffs eight straight seasons.

Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist, while Moritz Seider, Joe Veleno and David Perron also scored for Detroit (41-32-9). The Red Wings prevailed in a dramatic 5-4 overtime victory over the Canadiens on home ice a day earlier as Lucas Raymond scored a game-tying goal with the goalie pulled before burying the overtime winner.

James Reimer stopped 29 shots.

Brendan Gallagher and Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist, while Alex Newhook and Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal (30-36-16). Cayden Primeau made 36 saves.

Canadiens fans got a first glimpse of some up-and-coming blueliners in the organization. Logan Mailloux made his NHL debut after spending the entire season with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket. The 21-year-old produced one assist for his first NHL point.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Lane Hutson showed his moves, received loud applause and produced a crucial assist playing at the Bell Centre for the first time. He debuted Monday in Detroit, where he earned one assist.

Down 3-2 after 40 minutes, the Red Wings tied the game 3:31 into the third period with a shot from behind the net that banked off Primeau’s pads and into the net.

Slafkovsky put Montreal back ahead with his 20th of the season, deflecting a point shot from Hutson at 12:46.

With their season on the line, the Red Wings pulled the goalie with 1:48 remaining, hoping to replicate Monday’s late-game comeback. And they did.

After Montreal iced the puck, Perron scored with 3.3 seconds left with a one-timer from the point to force overtime and keep the Red Wings’ season alive momentarily.

Newhook opened the scoring 11:32 into the first period. Mailloux sent a stretch pass to Gallagher, who fed Newhook for a one-timer on a 2-on-1.

Moritz Seider tied the game with 1:31 left in the period with a slap shot from the point after a giveaway by David Savard.

Montreal retook the lead at 6:17 of the second when Gallagher tapped home a shot from Joel Armia that trickled through Reimer toward the goal line.

Newhook nearly scored his second of the game midway through the frame, but hit the post with his shot after a smooth move on the side wall.

Caufield doubled the lead with his 28th at 10:09. Reimer stretched the pad to rob Juraj Slafkovsky’s one-timer after a slick feed from Nick Suzuki, but Caufield was on the doorstep to bury the rebound.

Veleno put Detroit back within one 36 seconds later, scoring past a confused Primeau during a delayed Montreal penalty.

Later in the period, Reimer denied a one-time from Caufield by stretching out for a highlight-reel blocker save, losing his stick in the process, to keep the Red Wings deficit at one.

Mailloux debut

Mailloux was recalled by the Canadiens on Monday night and needed official approval from the NHL to play Tuesday.

The Windsor, Ont. native was fined by Swedish authorities in 2020 after admitting to two charges related to sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman performing a sexual act.

Montreal, then under general manager Marc Bergevin, was heavily criticized for drafting Mailloux with the 31st pick at the 2021 NHL draft despite the blueliner publicly asking not to be selected.

Worlds bound?

If healthy, Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle said he would represent Canada at the May 10-26 world championship in Czechia.

The 22-year-old from Edmonton missed the season's final seven games with a head injury, he specified. Guhle finished with 22 points in 70 games.

"That's the plan," Guhle said before the game. "It's always an honour to wear the Maple Leaf and I've always thought it was a cool, different scenario the worlds, just giving a chance for guys to play some meaningful games that didn't really get the chance to."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.