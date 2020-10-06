Advertisement
'Reclame ta rive' collective: Lachine is at the confluence of choices
MONTREAL -- Last July 8, we were surprised to find out that the Lachine Marina belonged to the City of Montreal. Up until recently, the majority of Lachine residents had thought that the Marina was a private club. We would watch from the opposite shore the hundreds of motorized boats anchored at the small jetty, where we have had no access.
On the 8 of July, we not only found out the site belonged to all of us collectively, but that an investment totalling millions of dollars of public funds would be required for the renovation of the site’s infrastructure and to fix the riverbanks which were badly damaged by the early arrival of spring and recent flooding.
Faced with this understanding, we as citizens must ask ourselves a fundamental question: In 2020, is it a legitimate use of funds to invest more than $16 million for the benefit of the boat owners who represent less than 450 households? Out of these households, there are approximately 50 families from Lachine, and slightly less than 50 per cent who live in Montreal. Therefore, 50 per cent of the boaters pay a fee for their anchorage and use of the Marina yet pay no taxes whatsoever to Montreal.
As citizens, we believe the city has taken a courageous decision which should enjoy massive support. An investment in the creation of a public nautical park in concert with addressing one of the major environmental challenges of our era is not only a smarter investment, but also consistent with social justice and environmental resilience which drives us. No more solutions based on cement retainers. It is time to create a vegetation watershed.
However, the boaters do not see things this way and they have powerful methods at their disposal to make themselves heard… which has fuelled in recent weeks' division and a climate of tension in our usually peaceful community. They try to convince us that investing public funds in the marina is a compassionate gesture, comparable to investing in social housing or saving an endangered species. Lawyers, lobbyists and a public relations firm were hired. Expensive publicity was purchased in major provincial newspapers. Former municipal councillors suddenly broke their silence and took up the argument on the citizen discussion forums and social media in favour of the marina. As ridiculous as it may seem, neighbours were told that their property value would suffer if the marina were to close. In short, a large public relations and campaign of intimidation unfolded in front of us. Very perplexing.
NAVIGATE TOWARDS A MORE EQUITABLE FUTURE
We believe that changing the local model is necessary for the development of the local economy in a way which is consistent with respecting and encouraging the environment. It has been 34 years that the marina belongs to the city and there has been no concrete evidence in the past or currently of any major positive economic impact. The 450 boat owners claim they generate $10 million of economic benefits for the local Lachine economy; however, this figure is derived from an informal survey. There has been no evidence provided to the general
public in support of this claim. Recent studies on the economic benefits of boating in Quebec show much more conservative numbers. It should not be overlooked that half of the boaters are Montreal residents, who would consume locally in any event.
For our part, we believe that Lachine and Montreal should be open to local and green (eco) tourism in order to stimulate this economy which has been stagnant for decades. A nautical park has the potential to generate interesting revenue, notably through the rental of small watercraft such as Stand Up Boards or kayaks for instance, two very popular pastimes.
It is time to change the paradigm for all of our benefit. We are more than ever convinced.
Signatories:
The collective Réclame ta rive
