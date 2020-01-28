MONTREAL -- Quebec food safety officials are warning consumers not to eat beef knackwurst sausages manufactured and sold by J&R Kosher Meat & Delicatessen in Montreal.

The product sold at the butcher shop at 5800 Cavendish Blvd. is likely to have been contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, said officials from Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ).

The beef knackwurst sausages were sold in packages of four units until Jan. 28., only at the butcher shop in question.

The sausages were sold in clear packaging and in a refrigerated state. The product label includes, in addition to the product name, the words "J&R Kosher Meat & Delicatessen."

The shop voluntarily recalled the items as a precautionary measure. No case of illness associated with these sausages has been reported to MAPAQ so far.

Anyone who has these sausages at home is advised not to consume them, and either return them to the store or throw them away – even if the meats don't show any sign of deterioration or suspicious odour.

Consuming food contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a food-borne illness likely to cause a high fever, severe headaches, stiff neck or nausea. Pregnant women, the elderly, children and those with weakened immune systems are considered to be the most vulnerable.