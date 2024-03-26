RCMP raiding 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal

Nearly 400 police officers are on the ground Tuesday morning in Montreal as part of a "major operation" by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

In a brief statement, the federal police force said the operation is targeting a "suspected criminal organization" in Montreal.

It did not specify which one.

The RCMP says officers are conducting a series of searches that stem from an investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU).

The Integrated Proceeds of Crime (IPOC) and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) are also involved in the investigation, the RCMP said.

In its press release, the police force specifies that one of the sites being searched is near Fleury Est and J.-J.-Gagnier streets in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

An RCMP mobile command post is also onsite.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 26, 2024.