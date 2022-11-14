RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges

The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.

"Mr. Wang allegedly obtained trade secrets to benefit the People's Republic of China, to the detriment of Canada's economic interests," the RCMP said in a release.

"Foreign actor interference is a priority for many law enforcement and intelligence agencies around the world," the RCMP added. "Hydro-Quebec is considered a critical infrastructure and a strategic interest to be protected."

The police investigation began in August after a complaint from Hydro-Quebec's corporate security branch.

Wang is alleged to have obtained the information he had access to in the course of his duties, the RCMP release said. Wang is a researcher who worked on battery materials with Hydro-Quebec's Center of Excellence in Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage, known as CETEES.



Wang did not have access to information related to Hydro-Quebec's "core mission," the utility said, adding that his accesses were revoked when suspicions arose. It said the centre where he worked develops technology for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. His employment there has since been terminated.



"Our detection and intervention mechanisms allowed our investigators to bring this matter to the attention of the RCMP, with whom we have worked closely ever since," said Dominic Roy, senior director responsible for corporate security at Hydro-Québec, in a news release. "No organization is safe from a situation like this one."

The RCMP said foreign interference has become a priority and said it is working with vulnerable sectors to improve Canada's response and resiliency.

The Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) conducted the investigation under the RCMP's mandate to detect and disrupt foreign interference.





- This is a developing story and will be updated. With files from The Canadian Press