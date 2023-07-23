RAMQ must serve certain users in English, French language ministry confirms
Quebec's French Language Ministry says the provincial health insurance board is required to serve certain users in English.
Jean-François Roberge's office promised to follow up with the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) after a worker allegedly hung up on a woman because she didn't speak French.
Susan Starkey, 75, said she called RAMQ earlier this month to inquire about her husband's coverage. But the worker on the line allegedly refused to speak to her in English and told her to "go find somebody" before reportedly ending the call.
Her story, first reported by Montreal Gazette, sparked outrage online, with critics accusing the Quebec government of violating its promise to maintain English health services for anglophones.
But as the RAMQ told the Gazette, its functions are "not considered as part of the services offered by the health network," implying exemption from said promise.
"We must conform with the dispositions of Bill 96. In keeping with the new articles of the Charte de la langue française, ministries and government organizations, including the RAMQ, must exhibit the exemplary use of French," RAMQ's statement continued.
This latter point refers to language law provisions adopted in June of 2023, which require all communication between civil administration and the public to occur in French.
But there are exceptions to this rule, as outlined by the French Language Ministry in an email to CTV News.
A government entity "may continue to communicate in English with a person with whom it corresponded in English prior to the introduction of the proposed Act respecting the official and common language of Quebec, French [Bill 96], on May 13, 2021," the statement reads.
In other words, if you communicated with the government in English before Bill 96 was introduced in May of 2021, you can continue doing so.
Starkey fits into this category: originally from Alberta, she says she's been living in Quebec for the past 50 years, currently residing in Montreal's West Island.
"If the person in question [...] has corresponded for many years in English with the RAMQ or is one of the persons declared eligible to receive English instruction under the Charter, he or she may receive services in English from this organization," the ministry's statement reiterated.
Other exemptions include Indigenous people, newcomers who have been in Quebec for less than six months, and people eligible to receive English education.
The RAMQ has yet to respond to multiple requests for comments from CTV News.
'SALT IN THE WOUND'
Susan Starkey's husband, who is 82, has several health complications and uses a feeding tube. Starkey spoke to CTV News on the condition of using her maiden name to protect his privacy.
She said that when she called the RAMQ in early July, it was to figure out why her husband's tube-feeding formula was no longer covered under their insurance.
But a RAMQ worker allegedly insisted she speak French, despite being fluent in English himself, Starkey claimed.
"I said, 'I'm sorry, my French isn't good enough for you to understand [me] or for me to understand you because this is complicated.' And he said, 'I don't have to speak to you in English.' I said, 'I'm afraid I can't do it in French,' and he said, 'Go and find somebody,'" she recalled.
"But this man just said, 'I don't have to do this. Bye!' But he didn't say bye, he just went 'click.'"
Starkey said the experience was degrading.
"He made me feel like a second-class citizen," she described, adding that "his perfect English was the salt in the wound."
The Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN), which advocates for Anglophone rights in the province, said it's heard anecdotal evidence that more incidents like this are happening since changes to Bill 96 came into effect.
"As we've seen since June 1 more and more incidents of egregious effects on English speaking Quebecers," said QCGN director Sylvia Martin-Laforge. "We're not surprised."
With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro and Olivia O'Malley.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
Scientists pinpoint when Greenland was last green, adding 5 feet to sea levels from melting ice
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other
More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana's largest city, police said Sunday.
Inflation has fallen, but the Bank of Canada hasn't backed off rate hikes. Here's why
Canada's inflation rate has returned to the country's target range after a tumultuous couple of years of soaring prices. Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in June.
'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend
'Barbenheimer' didn't just work: it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.
John Stamos says he tried to quit ‘Full House’ at first: ‘I hated that show’
John Stamos spoke candidly about his time on the hit family-friendly sitcom “Full House,” and his comments may surprise you.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
Toronto
-
'Take cover': Severe thunderstorm warning, nickel-sized hail coming to Toronto
A severe thunderstorm warning capable of producing nickel-sized hail and heavy rain has been issued for Toronto.
-
Final outstanding suspect in fatal Moss Park group stabbing arrested
The final outstanding suspect involved in a fatal group stabbing in downtown Toronto has been arrested.
-
Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
-
Emergency alert issued in Minto, N.B., for armed man
An emergency alert has been issued by New Brunswick RCMP telling residents of Minto to shelter inside with doors locked.
-
No major damage reported in Sydney, N.S., area after heavy rain
Cape Breton Island avoided the brunt of the Nova Scotia floods, but the record-breaking event is bringing back painful memories for those who survived the flood of October 2016.
London
-
‘Love is Love’: Record 134 entries in London Pride Parade
Thousands lined Queen’s Avenue in downtown London, Ont. for the 27th annual Pride London parade.
-
Western Graduate student breaks barriers in mathematics
A University of Western Ontario graduate student is breaking barriers in the field of math by using her skills to better her community, and contribute to scientific research.
-
Man known to frequent London area wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the public’s help locating a federal offender who is known to frequent the London area.
Northern Ontario
-
No new fires reported in the northeast, northwest prepares for more potential starts
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and most of the area is no longer consider at severe risk for forest fires, officials say.
-
'A long journey': Reconciliation happening day by day, one year after Pope's apology
This week marks one year since Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people. While the apology met a mixed response, former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine says it was extremely important.
-
NEW
NEW | Northern Ont. athletes make strong showing at North American Indigenous Games
The 2023 North American Indigenous Games wrapped up in Halifax, N.S. Sunday. More than 5,000 athletes competed at 21 venues across Nova Scotia – including many from northern Ontario.
Calgary
-
Stampeders, Redblacks ride momentum of narrow wins into McMahon Stadium clash
Calgary Stampeders middle linebacker Micah Awe took football trash talk to outer space ahead of the Ottawa Redblacks in town Sunday.
-
Milk River, Pincher Creek emergency departments limit hours due to physician shortage
The Milk River emergency department is temporarily closing its doors.
-
Calgary youth go to the hoop as Surge clinch playoff spot against Rattlers
Calgary youth got a chance to demonstrate their basketball chops Friday in a three-on-three tournament, while a day later, Calgary's newest professional sports franchise clinched a playoff spot.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash
A 35-year-old man from Kitchener was transported to hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle following a collision in North Dumfries.
-
All lanes reopen on Highway 403 near Brantford following collision
All lanes have reopened in both directions following a crash that closed a section of Highway 403 east of Brantford.
-
Police appeal for information surrounding hit-and-run involving a cyclist
Waterloo regional police have released a photo in connection to a hit-and-run in Cambridge involving a cyclist and a sedan earlier this month
Vancouver
-
Man flees from police in U.S., crashes after speeding across border: Washington state trooper
The driver involved in a fiery crash in Surrey Saturday night fled authorities in the U.S. and sped through the Peace Arch border crossing without stopping, according to a Washington state trooper.
-
Wildfire near Kamloops triggers evacuation orders, alerts
An out-of-control wildfire near Kamloops has triggered evacuation orders and alerts impacting hundreds of properties.
-
Team Australia kicks off 31st annual Celebration of Light
On a warm and clear summer night, Team Australia lit up the sky in front of an audience that lined the beaches of Vancouver Saturday night.
Edmonton
-
'A long journey': Reconciliation happening day by day, one year after Pope's apology
This week marks one year since Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people. While the apology met a mixed response, former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine says it was extremely important.
-
Man dead after motorcycle crash near Devon: RCMP
A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed near Devon Sunday afternoon.
-
Heavy police presence near riverbank in southwest Edmonton late Saturday morning
A heavy police presence could be seen on the bank of the North Saskatchewan River on Saturday near Riverview.
Windsor
-
Teen arrested after allegedly assaulting man with bear mace
Windsor police arrested a teen Saturday evening after he allegedly sprayed a man in the face with “a harmful chemical.”
-
Damage estimated at $120,000 following Windsor house fire
Windsor fire officials say the misuse of candles is to blame for a $120,000 house fire.
-
Woman charged after allegedly ‘punching citizens at random’
Chatham police charged a woman with assault after she had been punching people “at random” Friday night.
Regina
-
Heat warnings in effect for Regina, parts of southern and central Sask.
Heat warnings are in effect for parts of southern and central Saskatchewan, including the City of Regina, as of early Sunday morning.
-
Swift Current thunderstorm brings hail and flash flooding
A thunderstorm rolled through Swift Current on Saturday night, bringing along hail and flash flooding.
-
'We've got to get healthy': Riders fall to Lions in defensive battle
The B.C. Lions beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 19-9 in a defensive battle on Saturday night in Vancouver.
Ottawa
-
As Ottawa's LRT remains offline, OC Transpo boss is quiet about progress to restore service
OC Transpo had little new to report Sunday as R1 replacement bus service resumed along the route of the still shut down LRT.
-
Here's what you can buy for over $1 million in 11 Ottawa neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at million dollar homes for sale in 11 neighbourhoods across Ottawa this summer.
-
Minor injuries to two cyclists after collision with vehicle near Dow's Lake
Ottawa paramedics say two cyclists suffered minor injuries after being hit by a driver near Dow's Lake Sunday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city admin. says hiring freeze could have 'unpredictable impact'
In a report before Saskatoon’s next special budget meeting, city administration is warning councillors that a hiring freeze could have an “unpredictable impact” on services.
-
'We've got to get healthy': Riders fall to Lions in defensive battle
The B.C. Lions beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 19-9 in a defensive battle on Saturday night in Vancouver.
-
B.C. police receive tips on Amber Alert, reports of sightings in Sask. and Alta.
Police have received reports of sightings from Saskatchewan and Alberta, and investigators are working with local agencies to pursue any reported leads.