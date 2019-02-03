Featured Video
Queen named for 196th Montreal St. Patrick's Day Parade
Victoria Kelly will preside over this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade as Queen. (Photo: United Irish Societies of Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 9:30AM EST
The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is still over a month away, but its queen has begun her rule.
On Saturday, the United Irish Societies of Montreal, which organizes the parade, announced that Victoria Kelly will be queen.
She’ll be joined by four princesses: Lianne Short, Darragh Kilkenny-Mondoux, Lauren MacDonald and Aveen Mahon.
This year’s Grand Marshal will be Sean Finn while the Chief Reviewing Officer will be comedian Joey Elias.
The 196th Montreal St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on March 17.
