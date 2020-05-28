MONTREAL -- Quebecers will have to continue their efforts to adhere to social distancing guidelines if they want to see a drop in COVID-19 cases, new modelling shows.

Quebec's public health institute released projections of the epidemiological evolution of COVID-19 deconfinement measures in the province on Thursday.

If there is weak adherence to physical distancing and isolation measures in the Montreal region, 90 per cent of predictions show an increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

With strong adherence, there is still a 50/50 chance that hospitalizations and deaths will go up.



"In the Greater Montreal Area, what we're finding is that half the simulations are going down, and half are going up, but slightly," said Marc Brisson of the institute.



The INSPQ's model for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Montreal area:





The INSPQ's model for COVID-19 deaths in the Montreal area:







Outside the Montreal region, the projections are a little better: 55 per cent of predictions show a slow drop in hospitalization and deaths, and 45 per cent of predictions show a slow increase.

These predictions do not include movement between regions, public health officials said, adding that travel between "hot" and "cold" zones will have repercussions on those regions with fewer cases.



Full report:

This is a developing story that will be updated.