MONTREAL -- Quebecers aged 70 and up can now book their COVID-19 booster shot -- one day earlier than previously scheduled.

To make an appointment, people are invited to go on the Clic-Santé website and select "COVID-19 Vaccine - 3rd dose" on the platform.

On Nov. 25, people with two doses of AstraZeneca or Covishield will also be able to sign up for a booster shot.

The Quebec government has recommended an additional dose of an mRNA vaccine for people on dialysis, as well as those with a weakened immune system, including people:

receiving chemotherapy or radiotherapy;

taking medication that affects their immune system;

living with HIV who have a CD4 cell count lower than 500 / mm3 or who are not on treatment.

For these people, a third dose can be administered four weeks or more after the second dose.

The government is also recommending a booster shot for:

residents in residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs);

people living in private seniors’ residences (RPA);

those living with a high number of vulnerable older adults, such as intermediate and family-type resources (RI-RTF), as well as certain religious communities;

people age 80 and over living in the community.

The additional dose can be received six months or more after the second dose.

The government states the hope is to provide better protection to vulnerable communities, especially with the continued spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

"An additional dose is recommended for these individuals based on available immune response data and developments in the epidemiological situation," the government notes. "Studies show that these people have a higher risk of complications associated with COVID-19. They might also have less protection after two doses."

The additional dose is necessary -- even if the person has already had COVID-19, health officials emphasize.

"Even though these individuals have adequate protection from two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, they are very likely to develop complications if they contract COVID-19," the government says. "A slight increase in COVID-19 cases has been observed among these individuals."

Mobile clinics will be stationed at CHSLDs, RI-RTFs and RPAs so family members do not have to make travel arrangements.