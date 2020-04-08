QUEBEC CITY -- A 23-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday morning by Quebec City police for spitting in the face of another person last Sunday.

The suspect was questioned by investigators from the Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ). She was then released on a promise to appear with conditions.

The SPVQ says that the woman's file will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP), who will determine whether criminal charges will be laid against her. The suspect could be charged with assault and public nuisance.

The police say the woman intentionally spit in the face of a person in a commercial establishment in Quebec City on the afternoon of April 5.

Quebec City police are reminding the public that in this context of the COVID-19 health emergency, all situations that can put people's health at risk are taken seriously.