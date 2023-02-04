Quebec Winter Carnival finally launched despite frigid temperatures

The Quebec Winter Carnival was finally launched Saturday despite the cold weather that gripped Quebec City.

The carnival had been postponed until 2 p.m. because of the extreme cold. The festivities were originally scheduled to start on Friday.

"As the first to look forward to celebrating with you, we understand your great disappointment. This is a decision of the head, not of the heart," event organizers said on Facebook Saturday morning.

The temperature in Old Quebec was -48 C with the wind chill at 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

The Limoilou parade took place as planned on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

However, the 'Franco Vidéotron' party featuring Ariane Moffatt and Alfa Rococo was cancelled due to the extreme cold.

"The party will still be there! Indeed, DJ Dave Summit will be on stage from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. to make all the Carnivaleux dance and DJ Kayliox will be on stage from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to warm up the crowd," wrote the organization on its social networks.

The evening 'Electro Frette,' originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Sunday night at 7 p.m.

The Quebec Winter Carnival will take place until Feb. 12.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 4, 2023.