CHATEAUGUAY, QUE. -- Quebec paramedics will be asked to help out in indoor settings, such as care homes and hospitals, in order to ease the critical staff shortage in the health-care system.

The project is starting small, with just 20 workers in the region of Monteregie, on Montreal's South Shore, said Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube in a press conference Monday.

However, it's already official: government passed a decree Monday to begin the model, Dube said.

The idea came out of a meeting Dube had with a paramedics' group in the South Shore, he said.

"I had the chance to meet some paramedics," he said, saying "they know the terrain" of their own jobs.

The conversation made him ask himself why paramedics haven't been brought in to use in other settings already, he said.

There are "things they're permitted to do inside their vehicle, which they're not permitted to do inside, for example, a CHSLD [public long-term care home]," he said.

"They have all the training... I asked myself, why haven't we been doing this?"

COVID-19 daily case count and hospitalization count has been a little lower in the last few days than throughout September, Dube noted, but it's too early to feel secure -- and Quebec is still contending with a shortage of thousands of nurses.

"We need to be creative," he said.

The minister is still speaking live from Chateauguay, accompanied by the CEO of the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Ouest, Philippe Gribeauval.