MONTREAL -- Six more people have died due to COVID-19 in Quebec as the province reports another 402 cases on Monday.

To date, there have been 11,389 deaths from the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 278 (69 per cent) were among people who weren't fully vaccinated. The remaining 124 new cases were from people who received their second dose more than seven days ago.

Hospitalizations were down by two in the last 24 hours for a total of 290, after 22 people were admitted and 24 people were discharged from hospital across the province.

Thirteen of those hospitalizations, or 59 per cent, were from people who had not received their two doses of the vaccine. Nine of the 22 people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 had their second shot more than seven days ago.

The number of people in the ICU remains the same at 88.

Quebec's public health institute, INSPQ, is reporting some positive news. Active cases are down to 5,266, a decrease of 585 cases from the last update.

Health officials analyzed 22,140 samples on Oct. 2.

According to the INSPQ, just under half (45 per cent) of the active outbreaks in Quebec are in school settings, while work environments make up 32 per cent of active outbreaks.

73 PER CENT OF QUEBECERS FULLY VACCINATED

The ministry of health said 6,026 new doses were adminsitered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 12,947,692.

The latest figures show 6,699,230 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, covering 77 per cent of the entire population of Quebec. For second doses, 6,337,460 shots were given out, covering 73 per cent of the entire population.

Vaccine coverage for the eligible population (people aged 12 and older) for first and second doses is 89 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively.

SPIKE IN DELTA CASES

The INSPQ reported a large increase in cases of the Delta variant, with new 1,490 cases since the last update. There was one new case of the Alpha variant.

The total number of Delta cases stands at 4,295, though there are nearly 20,000 presumptive cases in the province.