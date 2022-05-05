Quebec to table its report on hockey development

The Quebec government is expected to table its long-awaited report on the development of hockey in the province.

The Minister of Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Isabelle Charest, as well as Quebec Committee on Hockey Development President Marc Denis, are slated to make the announcement at a press conference in Quebec City at 4 p.m.

The report was scheduled to be tabled on April 1, but was postponed until April 22 and then May 5.

The committee is an initiative by Quebec Premier François Legault to improve the state of hockey in the province in the hopes of sending more local players to the professional ranks.

The goal of the group, headed by Denis, is to analyze player development, structure composition and accessibility to the sport.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 5, 2022.