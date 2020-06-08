Advertisement
Quebec to reopen restaurants in some regions as of June 15, everywhere by June 22
MONTREAL -- Quebec is reopening restaurants in many areas of the province as of June 15.
The Montreal region, Joliette and L'Epiphanie will open a week later, as of June 22.
The announcement was made Monday afternoon by the province's food and agriculture minister Andre Lamontagne.
New health rules will require “considerable” measures from restaurants in order to safely reopen, said Lamontagne.
Labour Minister Jean Boulet said kits will be available from the government’s workplace safety board, the CNESST, including a guide of standards for hygiene rules, disinfection guidelines, social distancing and a daily checklist.
Workers must not be symptomatic to ensure there is no internal transmission, said Boulet. Kitchen staff, as well as anyone who cannot stay outside of a two-metre range from customers, will be required to wear masks and eye protection,
Boulet said public health officials are, for instance, recommending menus be displayed on screens or boards, as opposed to exchanging menus between staff and clients.
Managers will determine how many clients can be served in the restaurant inside and outside at a time, and they will need to ensure two metres of safe distancing.
“We don’t want things to start again, we don’t want flare-ups," said Quebec public health official Richard Masse. “Even though things are improving, we can not let down our guard.”
SMALL INDOOR GATHERINGS AT HOME PERMITTED
