Quebec to limit school tax increase in 2022 to help citizens cope with rising inflation

Quebec City -

The anticipated increase in the school tax will not exceed 3 per cent, on average, this year, resulting in a fairly marginal impact on taxpayers' wallets.

To help taxpayers cope with significant inflation, the François Legault government has chosen to set a ceiling on the "too high" increase in the school tax bill expected this year. This means that it will have to average between 2 and 3 per cent -- and no more -- in 2022.

"If we had not intervened, the average increase in the school tax bill would have been in the order of 17 per cent," Finance Minister Eric Girard said at a media scrum.

For example, for a home valued at $350,000, the increase in school taxes this year will be limited to $10, rather than $60. For a home valued at $500,000, the increase will be $11, rather than $80.

The sharp jump in school taxes would have been due to an increase in staffing and employee compensation at school service centers, he said, adding that he wanted to limit the sustained cost-of-living increases that have been hitting taxpayers for months.

The $173-million shortfall will be made up by financial assistance from Quebec to the school service centre network.

School tax bills will normally be sent to people in July.

This year's rate will be reduced from $0.1054 to $0.1024 per $100 of assessment.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 15, 2022.