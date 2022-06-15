Quebec to limit school tax increase in 2022 to help citizens cope with rising inflation
The anticipated increase in the school tax will not exceed 3 per cent, on average, this year, resulting in a fairly marginal impact on taxpayers' wallets.
To help taxpayers cope with significant inflation, the François Legault government has chosen to set a ceiling on the "too high" increase in the school tax bill expected this year. This means that it will have to average between 2 and 3 per cent -- and no more -- in 2022.
"If we had not intervened, the average increase in the school tax bill would have been in the order of 17 per cent," Finance Minister Eric Girard said at a media scrum.
For example, for a home valued at $350,000, the increase in school taxes this year will be limited to $10, rather than $60. For a home valued at $500,000, the increase will be $11, rather than $80.
The sharp jump in school taxes would have been due to an increase in staffing and employee compensation at school service centers, he said, adding that he wanted to limit the sustained cost-of-living increases that have been hitting taxpayers for months.
The $173-million shortfall will be made up by financial assistance from Quebec to the school service centre network.
School tax bills will normally be sent to people in July.
This year's rate will be reduced from $0.1054 to $0.1024 per $100 of assessment.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 15, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These countries have opened their doors to unvaccinated tourists from Canada
The federal government will be lifting vaccinate mandates for air travel as of June 20, but not all destinations are accessible to unvaccinated tourists. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of some of the countries that have opened their doors to unvaccinated visitors from Canada.
Senior military officer who retired, went to Ukraine, now charged with sexual assault
Military police have charged retired lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu with two counts of sexual assault, three months after the longtime army officer hung up his uniform and headed to Ukraine while still under criminal investigation.
Bank of Canada likely to mirror 0.75 per cent Fed hike next month: economists
The Federal Reserve raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its largest hike since 1994 - increases the odds of the Bank of Canada following suit next month, economists say.
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
Review finds people of colour faced disproportionate levels of force by Toronto police
People of colour were 1.2 to 1.6 times more likely to face violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people, new data suggests.
Nearly half of women would quit their jobs if required to go back to office, survey finds
As workplaces shift back to in-person or hybrid models, a new survey suggests nearly half of Canadian women would quit their jobs if asked to return to the office full time.
WHO considering new name for monkeypox, director-general says
As monkeypox surpasses 1,600 confirmed cases worldwide, the World Health Organization says it is considering a name change for the virus after a group of virology experts called the current name 'discriminatory and stigmatizing' in a public report.
Scathing report highlights multiple failings that led to laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars in B.C.
A scathing report highlights the multi-level failings that led to money laundering becoming a pervasive problem in B.C.
MPs rush more than 100 amendments of streaming bill in a day, prompting secrecy claim
MPs have rushed through over 100 amendments to the online streaming bill to meet a deadline imposed by the government, prompting accusations of secrecy and legislative bungling.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Driver of Porsche spotted near dumpster where Toronto girl was found dead not involved in investigation, police say
Toronto police say they have located the driver of a Porsche seen on video stopping in the area where a little girl was found dead in a dumpster last month but confirmed the person has no connection to the investigation.
-
Woman forced to sleep at kind stranger's home after Air Canada flight cancellation
A Canadian woman says she and her friend were forced to sleep at a kind stranger’s house after a nightmare experience with Air Canada that left her stranded in Toronto.
-
These are the areas where Ontario housing prices could see the biggest drop
Ontario’s housing market has been red hot for years now, but that may soon change, and some areas could be hit harder than others.
Atlantic
-
Air Canada apologizes to Cape Breton woman after cancelled flight keeps her from dying father
A Cape Breton woman received an apology from Air Canada after a cancelled flight forced her from saying goodbye to her dying father in-person.
-
Oil companies could download windfall tax onto consumers: New Brunswick premier
Within a three-month period, gas prices in New Brunswick have gone up about 50 cents a litre. It continues to have politicians wondering what can be done about it.
-
Halifax homelessness 'crisis' prompts plan for approved tent sites in city parks
Responding to what city staff are calling a "homelessness crisis," Halifax city council has agreed to open four parks to camping for a total of 32 people without homes.
London
-
Emergency crews respond to a playground fire in south London
Emergency crews responded to a playground fire at Richard B. Harrison Park in south London Wednesday afternoon, which amassed an estimated $87,000 in damages.
-
Outdoor workers warned to stay cool in extreme heat
With much of southern Ontario under a heat alert, health officials are urging outdoor workers to take precautions.
-
Police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after an apartment fire near downtown London.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating spiked drink report
A Sudbury, Ont. woman is sounding the alarm after she said her drink was spiked at a downtown club over the weekend and now, police are investigating.
-
Sudbury police bust two local drug dealers, Toronto supplier
Two Sudbury residents accused of drug trafficking and a suspected drug supplier have been charged by Sudbury police, with an estimated $33,300 in narcotics seized.
-
Concerns about volatile street drug supply
There are concerns in Sudbury right now about the impacts of the toxic and tainted drug supply on the streets.
Calgary
-
Elbow River peaks, Bow River holding steady as rainfall tapers off in Calgary
Some areas within Calgary received upwards of 100 millimetres of rain in just 48 hours, but the forecast is improving and rainfall warnings are lifted.
-
Consecutive days of damaging wind in Calgary keep city crews busy
Wind gusts of up to 75 km/h in parts of Calgary are once again keeping city crews and arborists busy.
-
Tactical vest, loaded magazines and police baton among items stolen in Calgary
Police are requesting assistance from the public after someone stole a cache of police equipment from a vehicle parked on a Calgary street.
Kitchener
-
One person has 'critical' injuries after cement truck rolls over in Wallenstein
Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Wallenstein. Ornge says a man in his 50s has been airlifted to hospital with "critical" injuries.
-
Man facing attempted murder charge for Kitchener stabbing
A 52-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed Tuesday evening near a busy Kitchener shopping plaza.
-
Heat warnings issued for much of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Norfolk and Simcoe. With the humidex, it could feel close to 40C.
Vancouver
-
Scathing report highlights multiple failings that led to laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars in B.C.
A scathing report highlights the multi-level failings that led to money laundering becoming a pervasive problem in B.C.
-
Caught-on-camera stabbing in Vancouver Tim Hortons leads to 3-year sentence
A man who admitted to his role in a caught-on-camera stabbing at a Vancouver Tim Hortons has been sentenced.
-
Missing person may have been swept into Kelowna's 'extremely fast' Mission Creek: rescue crews
A desperate search is underway in Kelowna, B.C., for a missing person who may have been swept into rough, flooding waters Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Trust 'gone' after police handling of accused Chinatown killer: victim's family
As Father's Day creeps closer, all Jolie Hoang can think of is the night her dad died in Edmonton's Chinatown four weeks ago.
-
Additional sex charges laid against St. Albert teacher
A St. Albert teacher who was charged with sex offencesagainst children earlier this year is facing additional charges after RCMP say an additional victim was identified.
-
Witnesses wanted in Mill Woods hit-and-run
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses to an early morning hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously hurt in Mill Woods.
Windsor
-
Can't find a family doctor? Consider a nurse practitioner instead, advises Windsor man
Six months after Lee Doucet moved from Toronto to Windsor, he was told his primary care physician would no longer be able to accept him as a patient — kickstarting the 38-year-old's search for a new general practitioner (GP).
-
'We're the Rodney Dangerfield of cities right now': Border city mayors demand respect from Ottawa
Mayors from border communities including Windsor, Sarnia and Niagara Falls are asking Ottawa to scrap the ArriveCan app for land border crossings.
-
Lots of buzz in downtown Windsor as bees swarm bus shelter
There was a hive of activity at a downtown Windsor bus shelter that has been swarmed by bees.
Regina
-
Here's what first-time homebuyers need to know about the Sask. real estate market
With housing inventory levels at an all time low and prices on the rise, prospective first-time homebuyers in Saskatchewan are feeling the effects of an uncertain market.
-
Teen allegedly sexually assaulted in Redvers, Sask.: RCMP
A teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted at the recreation centre in Redvers, Sask. on Sunday afternoon, according to Carlyle RCMP.
-
Canada's longest-serving chief to be honoured with commemorative stamp
A stamp honouring the former chief of Okanese First Nation is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in Fort Qu’Appelle this afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police officer, 28, killed in motorcycle crash
A 28-year-old Ottawa police officer who died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night served several years in the Canadian military and joined the police service less than two years ago.
-
Key 'Freedom Convoy' figure pleads guilty to counselling mischief, released from jail
Tyson 'Freedom George' Billings emerged from the Ottawa courthouse Wednesday brandishing a Canada flag to a torrent of cheers and airhorns after pleading guilty to a charge related to the convoy protest that seized the city earlier this year.
-
Meteorologists warn conditions ripe for 'likely tornado' in Ottawa on Thursday
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project warns weather conditions could provide the "significant ingredients" for a "likely tornado" in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
How a do-it-all mayor who is 81 years old keeps a small Saskatchewan community going
Christine Lang has risen to the occasion to help maintain Tramping Lake's community feeling.
-
Saskatoon dad says teaching cuts 'don't make sense'
Evan Schemenauer has three children in the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools system and worries about the 19 teaching positions being cut.
-
Sask. communities under rainfall warning
Several Saskatchewan communities were under rainfall warnings as of early Wednesday afternoon.