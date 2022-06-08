Quebec to investigate alleged use of scabs during engineer strike
Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet has asked two investigators to shed light on the alleged use of strikebreakers by the Quebec government's ministries of transport in Montreal and Chaudière-Appalaches, as well as at the Régie du bâtiment du Québec.
This is according to the Association professionnelle des ingénieurs du gouvernement du Québec (APIGQ), which oversees government engineers.
Last Monday, the APIGQ filed an appeal before the Administrative Labour Tribunal for alleged violations of the labour code in connection with the use of scabs and bargaining in bad faith.
At that time, the association called on Boulet to investigate its claims.
The government's 1,800 engineers began their second strike on June 1.
They first walked out on April 22 and resumed negotiations with the Treasury Board before they stalled again on May 31.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 8, 2022.
