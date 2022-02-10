Advertisement
Quebec to invest $16 million into St. Mary's Hospital in Montreal
Published Thursday, February 10, 2022 8:57AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 10, 2022 4:59PM EST
The ER at St. Mary's Hospital in Montreal is dealing with a severely damaged roof after a water leak on the second floor affected the pipes above.
The Quebec government will invest $16.2 million to modernize St. Mary’s Hospital, it was announced Friday.
Current facilities at the Montreal hospital are outdated and no longer meet building standards, according to a press release.
Health Minister Christian Dube said the work “will bring enormous benefits for users, particularly in terms of comfort and user-friendliness, but also in terms of safety, since more single rooms will help prevent and control infections."
The hospital is part of the Montreal West Island health and social services (CIUSSS-OIM) network.