MONTREAL -- Quebec plans to adopt a vaccine passport given a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the province, Premier François Legault announced Thursday.

The premier said Quebecers are on the cusp of a fourth wave of the pandemic and that a vaccine passport will be implemented as a response.

Legault said “certain privileges” will be extended to people who are adequately vaccinated against the virus, which has killed 11,240 people in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

“Get your two doses … it’s the only way to end this pandemic,” the premier said.

Health minsiter Christian Dubé is expected to announce more details about how the system will work in the coming days, as well as when it will be implemented. Previously, the government has said it would wait until the beginning of September to launch the vaccine passport, but only if the epidemiological situation deteriorated.

On Wednesday, the ministry of health told CTV News that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Quebecers accounted for 92 per cent of new COVID-19 cases from July 1 to 24.

"The purpose of the vaccine passport is to allow access to non-essential activities for properly vaccinated people," said Marie-Louise Harvey, a media relations officer for the ministry. "Its specific use will be determined according to the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the vaccination coverage in Quebec."

As of Thursday, 83 per cent of eligible Quebecers have been vaccinated with one dose, while 67 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

— This is a developing story that will be updated.