Quebec to hold news conference on measles

    Quebec health authorities are set to give an update at 1 p.m. in Montreal on the circulation of measles in the province, a highly contagious disease that is making a comeback several years after its eradication.

    The press conference will be given by the Quebec's public health director Luc Boileau, and pediatrician, microbiologist and infectiologist Caroline Quach-Thanh.

    Authorities have so far reiterated that measles can make some people very ill, and that vaccination remains an effective means of preventing it.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 4, 2024.

