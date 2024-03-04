Quebec to hold news conference on measles

Quebec health authorities are set to give an update at 1 p.m. in Montreal on the circulation of measles in the province, a highly contagious disease that is making a comeback several years after its eradication.

The press conference will be given by the Quebec's public health director Luc Boileau, and pediatrician, microbiologist and infectiologist Caroline Quach-Thanh.

WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Update on measles in Quebec

Authorities have so far reiterated that measles can make some people very ill, and that vaccination remains an effective means of preventing it.



