MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec to develop action plan to support people with Alzheimer's

    This illustration made available by the National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of Health depicts cells in an Alzheimer's affected brain, Researchers in Quebec City and Alberta say a new early study in animal models shows they may be able to find a way to restore some cognition. (National Institute on Aging, NIH via AP) This illustration made available by the National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of Health depicts cells in an Alzheimer's affected brain, Researchers in Quebec City and Alberta say a new early study in animal models shows they may be able to find a way to restore some cognition. (National Institute on Aging, NIH via AP)
    Share

    Quebec says it plans to develop an action plan to support people living with Alzheimer's disease or other major neurocognitive disorders.

    In a press release Tuesday, Quebec's minister responsible for seniors, Sonia Bélanger, explained that the action plan will focus on three areas: prevention and promotion, detection and diagnosis, and care, services and treatment.

    She says the aim is "to offer care and services that better respond to the realities experienced by people affected by these diseases and their loved ones."

    "People diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, or any other major cognitive disorder, are becoming increasingly numerous in Quebec, particularly as the population ages," she said. "It is urgent to take action to equip ourselves collectively with approaches that will better meet the needs of affected Quebecers and their loved ones."

    The government says it hopes to improve prevention, strengthen detection and follow-up, reduce emergency room visits by offering upstream care and optimize consultations with specialists.

    Bélanger's plan is supported by MNAs from the three opposition parties at the National Assembly.

    According to government data, by 2030, Quebec will have 200,000 people living with Alzheimer's disease or another major neurocognitive disorder.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 26, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Doctors say unfair salaries driving them away from family medicine in Canada

    Dr. Garni Tatikian is having second thoughts about her future as a family doctor because of what she calls unfair salaries. Tatikian was among the Canadian health-care workers who shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca about the problems driving some to consider leaving the profession or quit altogether.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News