Quebec to develop action plan to support people with Alzheimer's

Quebec says it plans to develop an action plan to support people living with Alzheimer's disease or other major neurocognitive disorders.

In a press release Tuesday, Quebec's minister responsible for seniors, Sonia Bélanger, explained that the action plan will focus on three areas: prevention and promotion, detection and diagnosis, and care, services and treatment.

She says the aim is "to offer care and services that better respond to the realities experienced by people affected by these diseases and their loved ones."

"People diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, or any other major cognitive disorder, are becoming increasingly numerous in Quebec, particularly as the population ages," she said. "It is urgent to take action to equip ourselves collectively with approaches that will better meet the needs of affected Quebecers and their loved ones."

The government says it hopes to improve prevention, strengthen detection and follow-up, reduce emergency room visits by offering upstream care and optimize consultations with specialists.

Bélanger's plan is supported by MNAs from the three opposition parties at the National Assembly.

According to government data, by 2030, Quebec will have 200,000 people living with Alzheimer's disease or another major neurocognitive disorder.

