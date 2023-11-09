Quebec tables bill to make it easier to fight parking tickets

There could soon be a simpler way for Quebecers to fight parking tickets.

On Thursday, the justice minister tabled Bill 40, which proposes changes to municipal courts.

In Montreal, 70 per cent of cases in municipal court are for parking violations, according to Simon Jolin-Barrette.

With Bill 40, he wants to make changes to how municipal courts in the province are structured. To start, anyone wanting to contest a parking ticket wouldn't have to go to court. Instead, they'd go through an administrative process that he says would be easier for citizens.

This is something the City of Montreal had asked for. Instead of waiting in court for your turn before a judge, Jolin-Barrette says you'll be able to make an appointment online. In Montreal, he says it will free up five judges at municipal court to reduce the backlog of other more pressing of cases.

