MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is delaying all non-essential activities in hospitals for the next two weeks to free up doctors and nurses to work full-time in long-term care homes hit hard by COVID-19.

Premier Francois Legault says the homes are facing severe staffing shortages due to people being ill or unable to work.

And with more than 4,000 long-term care residents infected with COVID-19, Legault says the homes need full-time staff to help stem the tide.

Legault reassured patients with cancer and heart problems that their surgeries, if deemed essential, will go ahead as planned.

But he says everything that can be postponed will be, in order to dispatch doctors and nurses to the long-term care homes.

The province has also arranged for hotel rooms and is calling on doctors and nurses from outside the Montreal area to lend a hand in the province's hardest-hit region.

Legault also ruled out province's schools reopening by May 4, the date the province had targeted as a possible return to class.

There are now 939 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 19,319.

That’s up 62 from the 877 deaths reported Sunday. COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 962 from the 18,357 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,169 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, up 67 from the 1,102 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 198 are in intensive care, up 15 from the 183 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 2,971 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Monday, up 66 from the 2,905 reported Sunday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday was 3.847, up 292 from the 3,555 recoveries reported a day earlier.

With 8,964 confirmed cases, Montreal remains the hardest hit region in Quebec; you can see a complete regional breakdown of COVID-19 in Quebec on this map.