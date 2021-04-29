MONTREAL -- Quebec surpassed 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses Thursday when the province reported that 72,303 more vaccinations were administered, including 69,501 in the past 24 hours.

Since the campaign began, 3,039,512 people have received at least one dose of vaccine.

To date, 35 per cent of Quebec's population has received at least one dose of vaccine, something the Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube boasted about on Twitter.

On vient d’atteindre un nouveau sommet - 3M de doses ont été administrées à travers le Québec!



On peut être fiers de cet effort national, merci à toutes les équipes sur le terrain.



Lorsque c’est votre tour, faites-vous vacciner! pic.twitter.com/IBwG5P5Dtt — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 28, 2021

The province also added 1,042 positive novel coronavirus cases bringing the overall total to 348,732 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 327,865 people are reported to have recovered from the disease, an increase of 1,031 since Wednesday.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting 9,954 active COVID-19 cases in the province, six more than 24 hours ago.

In addition, 10 more people have died due to COVID-19, including three in the past 24 hours, six between April 22 and April 27, and one before April 22.

The province removed five deaths that were found to be not attributable to COVID-19, meaning the total numbers of deaths due to the disease in Quebec is now 10,913.

Hospitalizations dropped again Thursday with the province reporting that 20 fewer patients are receiving care for the coronavirus in Quebec hospitals for a total of 623. Of those, 165 people are in intensive care wards, an increase of four.

On April 27, a total of 40,575 samples were analyzed.

REGIONAL DATA

Montreal reported the highest increase Thursday with 273 new (124,999 total), followed by Quebec City (117 new, 31,015 total), Monteregie (112 new, 48,058 total), and Chaudiere-Appalaches (109 new, 16,617 total).

Three deaths were reported in Monteregie (1,535 total), two more deaths were reported in Quebec City (1,077 total), and one death was reported in Outaouais (195 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (321 total), and Laval (899 total).