Quebec still seeing significant number of illegal cannabis producers
Despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada in October 2018, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it is still seeing a significant number of illegal cannabis producers in the province.
Police officers from the SQ's contraband investigation service say they started investigating after receiving information from the public about an illegal cannabis production and distribution network that appeared to be active in several sectors of Montreal.
Numerous searches were conducted in April and October of 2020, resulting in the seizure of 1,000 cannabis plants, as well as 110 kg of cannabis in various forms, 38 kg of psilocybin, $1 million and 23 firearms, some of which were prohibited.
Two arrests were made on Monday and eight more were expected on Tuesday.
The Sûreté du Québec says it is working in collaboration with Revenu Quebec and Health Canada, among others.
Police stress illegal cannabis production can feed the black market and generate revenues that can be used to finance criminal activities.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 13, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE @ 1 P.M.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 50 basis points
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 1 per cent from 0.5 per cent, the first half-point hike in more than two decades amid soaring inflation.
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after getting COVID-19 twice
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
Crew of Ontario airline detained, interrogated in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
The crew of an Ontario airline has been detained since early April and is under interrogation after officials seized 200 packages of presumed cocaine at a Dominican airport earlier this month.
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle
For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase can seem daunting. Here's expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.
What is considered a COVID-19 reinfection?
With the ongoing spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, getting reinfected seems increasingly common. Here's how to tell if your symptoms stem from a previous infection, or if you've been infected with COVID-19 again.
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
Police continued to hunt Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn, an attack that left 10 people shot and once again interrupted New York City's long journey to post-pandemic normalcy.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King seeking release from jail
One of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests will be in court Wednesday for a bail review hearing nearly two months after his arrest.
Toronto
-
What is wastewater actually telling us about COVID-19 in Ontario?
What is this wastewater data and what exactly is it telling us about COVID-19?
-
Crew of Ontario airline detained, interrogated in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
The crew of an Ontario airline has been detained since early April and is under interrogation after officials seized 200 packages of presumed cocaine at a Dominican airport earlier this month.
-
Where can I get prescription antiviral COVID-19 pills in Ontario?
More than 1,700 pharmacies in Ontario will be dispensing the antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid to patients with a prescription.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 11, in hospital after being struck by bullet in Halifax shooting: police
An 11-year-old girl is in hospital after being struck by a bullet in Halifax Tuesday night.
-
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
-
Masking requirement to remain in Nova Scotia's public schools until May long weekend
Students in Nova Scotia will need to continue wearing masks in public schools until at least the May long weekend.
London
-
TVDSB says no to a local mask mandate amid staff shortages
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is feeling the strain with hundreds of employees currently absent because of illness or exposure.
-
Western mourns one of its students in fatal pedestrian collision
Western University has identified a young woman who died in a pedestrian-involved collision Monday as one of its students.
-
Ontario moving forward with 'ultra-low' overnight electricity rate
The Ontario government says it's advancing plans to create an 'ultra-low' overnight electricity rate.
Northern Ontario
-
Western U student from Sault Ste. Marie struck and killed
A fourth-year Western University student from Sault Ste. Marie struck by a pickup truck and killed in London, Ont.
-
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after getting COVID-19 twice
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King seeking release from jail
One of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests will be in court Wednesday for a bail review hearing nearly two months after his arrest.
Calgary
-
Alberta to update COVID-19 data Wednesday afternoon
Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.
-
Conservative leadership 'front runner' Pierre Poilievre returns to Calgary for campaign event
As the Conservative Party of Canada searches for its next leader, Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre appears poised to take on the role and challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next federal election.
-
Diesel spill shuts roads in southeast Calgary
Roads have been shut down in southeast Calgary as emergency crews deal with a diesel fuel spill.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
St. Teresa in Cambridge short-staffed, closing for two days
Cambridge's St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School closing for two days due to staff shortage caused by COVID-19
-
‘Like a war zone’: Heavy police presence leads to arrest in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood
Police cruisers, armed officers and an armoured vehicle were seen in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon, as police arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener hit and run.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council finalizes $5.7M police budget increase without raising taxes
After more than a year of fighting over the Vancouver Police Department's budget, city council has finalized how it will pay for a $5.7 million increase.
-
Spot a tick while camping, hiking? Here's what the BCCDC wants you to do
Warmer spring weather doesn't just draw outdoor enthusiasts to local mountains and green spaces, but it also means more ticks are beginning to emerge.
-
Vancouver Park Board asks residents to report nests of Canada geese
From digging up lawns, to displaying "aggressive" mating behaviour, to defecating on memorial benches, Vancouver's Park Board is reminding residents of some of the problems that come with a booming population of Canada geese.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to give curriculum update on Wednesday
Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is expected to announce more details about the implementation of new English, math and physical education curriculums.
-
Alberta to update COVID-19 data Wednesday afternoon
Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: A few more chilly days
It'll be another day just like the last one. And tomorrow is looking pretty similar too. Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Every now and then a brief flurry will move through.
Windsor
-
Risk of thunderstorm and above average temperatures for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada is calling for above average temperatures, but a risk of a thunderstorm in Windsor-Essex.
-
Man facing theft and drug charges in Chatham-Kent
A 25-year-old man is facing drug and theft charges after police say a security camera caught him stealing a bicycle.
-
What is wastewater actually telling us about COVID-19 in Ontario?
What is this wastewater data and what exactly is it telling us about COVID-19?
Regina
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say
A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 50 basis points
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 1 per cent from 0.5 per cent, the first half-point hike in more than two decades amid soaring inflation.
Ottawa
-
Trustees vote to reinstate mask mandate in OCDSB schools
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have voted in favour of reinstating a mask mandate in the board's schools.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 50 basis points
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 1 per cent from 0.5 per cent, the first half-point hike in more than two decades amid soaring inflation.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King seeking release from jail
One of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests will be in court Wednesday for a bail review hearing nearly two months after his arrest.
Saskatoon
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say
A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.
-
Driver charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death makes first court appearance
More than six months after a child was fatally struck at a marked crosswalk, her family heard the voice of the woman charged in her death.
-
Saskatoon's own superhero, Rush Hulk, walks off into the sunset
Among all the lives Kelvin Ooms has touched performing as Rush Hulk, the late Jett Reis is one who stands out.