Quebec still a long way from the 37,000 daycare places promised for 2025

The Parti Quebecois (PQ) says the Legault government is stalling and is still a long way from achieving its objective of providing all children with a childcare place by 2025.

The opposition party came to this conclusion after collating data from the network.

In October 2021, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) pledged to create 37,000 places by March 31, 2025. At the time, the premier even showed his impatience and haste by suggesting that he thought the deadline was too far away.

Yet the waiting list still stood at 30,660 children last February.

According to the Ministry for the Family, 14,596 places had been created by Dec 31, 2023, i.e. in just over two years and with 15 months to go.

This leaves 22,400 places to be created by March 31, 2025.

In a Canadian Press interview, the PQ's family affairs critic, Joël Arseneau, said that this was impossible and that the CAQ was on the way to failing to meet another of its commitments.