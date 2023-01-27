Quebec forms 'action group' on French language to halt 'decline'

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war

Auschwitz-Birkenau survivors and other mourners commemorated the 78th anniversary Friday of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp, some expressing horror that war has again shattered peace in Europe and the lesson of Never Again is being forgotten.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon