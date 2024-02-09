Quebec Solidaire pitches sovereignty to younger generation

Québec Solidaire (QS) says it is launching a new campaign on Friday, entitled Nouveau Québec, to convince the next generation to embrace sovereignty.

The initiative will be spearheaded by Mercier MNA Ruba Ghazal, who says that, as a Quebecer of Palestinian origin, she understands what it feels like to be uprooted and have one's language and culture threatened.

She says she wants to help pass on her love of the French language and the Quebec culture.

A Léger poll conducted earlier this month shows support for sovereignty among respondents stands at 35 per cent.

As for voting intentions, 32 per cent said they support the Parti Québécois (PQ), which is promoting independence, and 25 per cent would vote for the ruling Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

Support stood at 16 per cent for Québec Solidaire and 15 per cent for the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).

Québec Solidaire says it believes that the road to independence lies in rallying young people who were not alive during the first two referendums in 1980 and 1995.

Ghazal asserts that Quebec cannot afford to lose a third referendum.

Party co-spokesperson Émilise Lessard-Therrien is also participating in the Nouveau Québec campaign.

She says independence is emancipatory and will resonate with a generation that grew up in a Quebec that lacked a greater societal plan.

Lessard-Therrien argues that Quebec independence is the key to better social justice, environmental progress and self-determination.

Québec Solidaire says it intends to spread its message of sovereignty via a new website.

It says it will also campaign in the field by organizing events and conferences and putting up posters.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 9, 2024.