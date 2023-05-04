Quebec Solidaire leader pitching himself as champion of municipalities

Quebec Solidaire Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois chats with Quebec Premier Francois Legault at his desk in the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Solidaire Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois chats with Quebec Premier Francois Legault at his desk in the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon