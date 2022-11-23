Quebec Solidaire calls for a one-year government rate freeze

Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois responds to reporters' questions at the end of a pre-session party caucus meeting, Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. Co-spokesperson Manon Masse, right, looks on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois responds to reporters' questions at the end of a pre-session party caucus meeting, Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. Co-spokesperson Manon Masse, right, looks on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Bodies drop' as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack

A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.

Kim Jung Un's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made insult-laden threats against South Korea on Thursday for considering unliteral sanctions on the North, calling the South's new president and his government "idiots" and "a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S."

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon