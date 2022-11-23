Quebec Solidaire calls for a one-year government rate freeze

Québec Solidaire (QS) is calling for a one-year government rate freeze to help households combat the 'spiralling' cost of living.

The eleven QS MNAs met in caucus on Wednesday to prepare for the next parliamentary session, which begins on Nov. 29.

During the election campaign, François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) pledged to cap the increase in government rates (electricity, vehicle registration, daycare fees, etc.) at 3 per cent.

This measure was part of the CAQ's 'anti-inflation shield.' Finance Minister Eric Girard, who was reappointed, has since confirmed that he will table a bill to that effect at the beginning of the session.

But why even increase bills for Quebecers, who are experiencing the worst inflation crisis in 30 years, asked QS parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois in a press briefing Wednesday.

"The CAQ, in fact, it is inconsistent. It says it wants to take care of the cost of living, it says that is its priority, but at the same time, it will increase Quebecers' bills by 3 per cent," he said.

"Right now, all the bills are exploding. In the midst of an inflation crisis, the government's role should be to avoid adding on top of it," added Nadeau-Dubois.

He estimates the cost of a temporary rate freeze at $1.3 billion. The CAQ has also promised to send taxpayers a cheque for $400 to $600 by the end of the year.

"No one is going to spit on it. The issue is that for many, it will just pay the backlog of bills," said Manon Massé, MNA for Sainte-Marie--Saint-Jacques.

NOMINATIONS IN ANGLADE'S RIDING

In addition, QS said Wednesday that it had launched its nomination process for the by-election in the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri--Sainte-Anne.

The current MNA for this riding, former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade, has announced that she will leave politics on Dec.1. The government has six months to call a by-election.

QS came second in Saint-Henri--Sainte-Anne in the last general election. Its candidate Guillaume Cliche-Rivard is expected to try his luck again.

"This is an important moment," said Nadeau-Dubois. It's a riding in which we did well last time, so we intend to give it our 100 per cent.

"No matter what date Mr. Legault chooses, Québec Solidaire will be ready, on the starting line, and our goal will be to get a 12th person elected to the caucus," he added.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 23, 2022