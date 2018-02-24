Quebec Solidaire call for Barrette's dismissal with rally
Amir Khadir speaks in Quebec City on Tuesday, May 31, 2011.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 24, 2018 10:05AM EST
Some of Gaetan Barrette’s political opponents are behind a planned Saturday march aimed at pushing the Quebec health minister to resign.
Quebec Solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, MNA Amir Khadir and others are scheduled to speak at the rally, which will begin at 3:00 p.m. at Place Emilie-Gamelin and then head to the offices of Premier Philippe Couillard.
QS has accumulated 50,000 signatures on a petition demanding Couillard dismiss Barrette, saying he has lost all credibility within the healthcare sector.
Khadir, a physician, called the working conditions of hospital staff unacceptable, saying the quality of care in the province has declined. He pointed to reforms he called ill-advised, saying institutions have been deprived of resources and flexibility.
