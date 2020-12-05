MONTREAL -- Quebec set a devastating high bar Saturday in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic when officials reported 2,031 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The province has now reported 149,908 positive cases since the start of the pandemic. It is the first time in Canada that a daily increase has surpassed 2,000. It shatters the previous record number of new cases set on Dec. 1 when Quebec reported 1,513.

The province reports that there are 13,846 active cases, and that 1,279 more people have recovered from the disease.

The total number of recoveries is now 128,828 in the province.

Public health authorities also reported 48 more deaths due to the disease. Of those, 11 occurred in the past 24 hours, 27 were reported between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3, eight before Nov. 28 and two at an unknown date.

The total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 is now 7,231 in Quebec.