QUEBEC CITY -- With a glaring lack of childcare spaces, the Quebec government is set to create 4,359 new spots in 13 regions where the need is most acute.

The announcement was made Monday morning by Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe, who kicked off a call for projects for subsidized places in educational childcare services, primarily in a family environment.

He specified that at the same time, 11,701 places announced in the past but never created were currently in development.

Of the new 4,359 places announced on Monday, 2,500 had already been announced in the government's latest 2019-2020 budget.

Those interested have until Jan. 15, 2021 to present a project.

The most affected regions will be those in the Quebec City area (1,132 places), Abitibi (508) and Outaouais (496).



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2020.