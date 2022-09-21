Quebec school support staff deplore unfair COVID-19 isolation policies

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraud

Donald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon