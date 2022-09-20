Education issues left out in the cold during Quebec election campaign: FAE

Yet another federation in Quebec says it is disappointed by the party leaders' apparent lack of interest in discussing education during the election campaign.

The Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), which represents teachers, is deploring the fact that "the crying needs of a million students, youth and adults" are not being considered a priority by the party leaders.

The FAE is the latest group to make this point, following the Fédération des professionnelles et professionnels de l'éducation du Québec (FPPE), as well as numerous school principals and parents' associations.

The federation says it wants the five major political parties to start "a real election campaign" by debating fundamental education issues, including the development of what it describes as "an equitable school system."

The FAE says it believes that since the Ministry of Education is the second largest budget item of the Quebec government, it should be given prominence in political debates.

FAE President Mélanie Hubert points out that infrastructure, health care, inflation and the labour shortage are taking up a lot of space and education is being left out in the cold.

She argues the problems affecting the education system are well known and that solutions do exist.

The union says it has created a list of issues and wants to hear from party leaders on the importance of "an equitable school system," investing in public schools, adjusting teacher workloads and managing public finances fairly.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 20, 2022.