Quebec says presentation for anglophone parents could have been in English

In the latest example of the confusion surrounding Quebec's new language law, the education ministry has confirmed that a presentation delivered only in French to English-speaking parents last week could have been done in English after all.

It's a major development in the case that has drawn lots of reaction from the interim leader of the Liberal Party at the national assembly and upset parents who were seeking information about programs for their special needs children.

The parents were angered that the officials on the Zoom conference said they could only explain the programs in French due to the language law.

However, on Wednesday evening, the ministry said in an email to CTV News that the French language charter, which was revamped under Bill 96, allows for certain exceptions for administration officials to use a language other than French.

"In this case, the presentation could indeed have been made in English, and the Ministry will ensure that the circumstances permitting the use of another language are specified," wrote spokesperson Bryan St-Louis.

"In order to clarify practices, the future MEQ directive currently in preparation will clarify the conditions and circumstances allowing staff members to use languages other than the official language in this type of situation."

The province had previously said the exception that was permitted under the law was the English-language slides of the presentation.

More details to come.