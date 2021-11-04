GLASGOW, U.K. -- The Legault government has confirmed that Quebec is making a definitive move away from oil exploration and development by joining the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA).

Premier François Legault made the official announcement on Thursday at COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, currently being held in Glasgow. He was participating in a roundtable discussion.

Quebec will join states such as Costa Rica and Denmark.

This membership has little impact for the time being, since oil and gas companies are practically non-existent in Quebec. However, these companies that hold rights are already claiming compensation of several million dollars for these rights that they will have to give up.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 4, 2021.