QUEBEC -- Consultations on the environmental impact of the controversial GNL Quebec project are continuing in Saguenay, but according to the Legault government, everyone is already of the opinion that the liquefied natural gas plant would bring enormous economic benefits to the region.

The statement came Wednesday from Marie-Eve Proulx, the regional development minister.

Quebec’s environmental watchdog, the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (BAPE), is holding consultations in Saguenay regarding the mega-project which would have significant impacts on on maritime traffic in the Fjord and on greenhouse gas emissions.

Environmental groups are united against the project and many scientists have also expressed concerns, but economic groups have spoken in favour of the multi-billion dollar investment.

Quebec Solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal said the CAQ government is showing favouritism towards American investors behind the GNL Quebec project.

Proulx responded that she listened to the community and heard its willingness to move forward with it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.