Quebec saw between 10 and 20 cm of snowfall Wednesday

A person wears a face mask in Montreal, Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The Quebec government has recommended wearing masks in public spaces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A person wears a face mask in Montreal, Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The Quebec government has recommended wearing masks in public spaces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'

A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.

What home prices are Canadians searching for most?

After reaching its peak in February, the average price of a home in Canada has dropped by more than $170,000. Despite this, most online searches among Canadian homebuyers are for properties that cost well below the national average. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market for less than $600,000.

