A government recall on some products containing raspberries has widened.

Earlier this week, Quebec’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) began issuing warnings the products may contain Norovirus.

The list of products expanded Friday.

The warnings include items sold in a chilled, frozen or at room temperature, with or without a label and contained raspberries.

Anyone who purchased the items listed below is advised by MAPAQ not to eat them, and may return them to the establishment where they were purchased for a refund.



Sold up to June 7:

GÂTEAU KAMOURASKA, 6 or 8 inches

Le Marché végétarien

50 Jacques-Cartier Blvd. North

Sherbrooke



Sold up to June 5:

SHORTCAKE AUX FRAMBOISES, 7 or 8 inches

Pain et Tradition

84 Industriel Blvd.

Repentigny



Pain et Tradition 84 Industriel Blvd. Repentigny GÂTEAUX DIVERS DÉCORÉS DE FRAMBOISES, 8 or 10 portions

Pâtisserie Entremets glacés inc.

354 Taschereau Blvd.

La Prairie



Pâtisserie Entremets glacés inc. 354 Taschereau Blvd. La Prairie TARTE AUX FRAMBOISES

Les Aliments naturels L’Eau vive inc.

248 Saint-Georges St.

Mont-Saint-Hilaire



Les Aliments naturels L’Eau vive inc. 248 Saint-Georges St. Mont-Saint-Hilaire YOGOURT AUX FRAMBOISES, 350 grams

Épicerie Georges Carignan inc.

1 rue Principale S

Saint-Félix-de-Dalquier



Épicerie Georges Carignan inc. 1 rue Principale S Saint-Félix-de-Dalquier MOUSSE TOFU ET FRAMBOISE , 100 grams

POUDING CHIA, COCO ET FRAMBOISE, 100 grams

GRUAU OVERNIGHT FRAMBOISE, 300 grams

Lili’s

4272 Rte. 132

Ste-Catherine



Sold up to June 4:

GÂTEAU MOUSSE ÂME SŒUR, 8 inches

Les Confiseries Hansel et Gretel

518 rue du Sud

Cowansville



Sold up to May 31:

GÂTEAU CHOCOLAT AVEC MOUSSE CHOCOLATÉE VÉGANE ET FRAMBOISES, 250 mL

Sachère Desserts

1274 De Maisonneuve Blvd. E

Montreal



The following items were already under a recall advisory.



Anyone who purchased the items listed below up to June 4, inclusively, is advised by MAPAQ not to eat them.

SORBET FRAMBOISE ET FRUIT DE LA PASSION, 473mL

Le Quai des glaces

2138 Saint-Joseph Blvd.

Lachine



Le Quai des glaces 2138 Saint-Joseph Blvd. Lachine GÂTEAU CHOCO-FRAMBOISES, 680g, 915g

Éclats de saveurs inc.

1436 Curé-Labelle Blvd.

Blainville



Éclats de saveurs inc. 1436 Curé-Labelle Blvd. Blainville MOUSSE AU CHOCOLAT AVEC FRAMBOISES, 100g

Chocolaterie Mathilde Fays Inc.

47 Notre-Dame St.

Oka



Chocolaterie Mathilde Fays Inc. 47 Notre-Dame St. Oka GÂTEAU FRUITS DES CHAMPS

Boulangerie-pâtisserie Lasalle RDP Inc.

8591 Maurice-Duplessis Blvd.

Montreal



Boulangerie-pâtisserie Lasalle RDP Inc. 8591 Maurice-Duplessis Blvd. Montreal FRAMBOISIER, GÂTEAU CHOCO-FRAMBOISE

Pâtisserie Dolci Piu

849 Décarie Blvd.

Montreal (Saint-Laurent)



Pâtisserie Dolci Piu 849 Décarie Blvd. Montreal (Saint-Laurent) CUPCAKE CITRON-FRAMBOISE

Cake Design

194 Denison St. E

Granby



Cake Design 194 Denison St. E Granby GÂTEAU MARIE-ANTOINETTE

Les Gourmandises de Marie-Antoinette

4317 Ontario St. E

Montreal

The CFIA is also warning against France Délices brand Choco-Raspberry Crunchy, 95g sold up to June 3 at the following locations:

Métro plus: 875 Montée Masson, Mascouche

Métro plus Élite: St-Antoine 633 des Laurentides Blvd., St-Antoine des Laurentides

IGA Coteau du lac: 100 Théophile Brassard, Coteau du Lac

IGA Chaumont Bilodeau: 1005 Du Grand Héron Blvd., St-Jerome

IGA Extra Sept-Iles: 1010 Laure Uashat Blvd., Sept-Îles

IGA St-Romuald: 1060 Guillaume-Couture Blvd., Lévis



Even if the products do not show signs of alteration or smell suspicious, they are likely to be contaminated with Norovirus, MAPAQ warns.



Norovirus is a highly contagious pathogen that causes long and severe gastroenteritis.

People exposed to Norovirus usually show symptoms within 24 to 48 hours after consumption. Common symptoms are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Muscle pain, fatigue, fever, chills and headaches can also occur.



While there isn’t a vaccine or antiviral to prevent the spread of Norovirus, most healthy people recover on their own within one to two days.



Raspberries contaminated with Norovirus sickened more than 700 Quebecers, some fatally, two summers ago and prompted a wave of recalls.



