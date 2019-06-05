A government recall on some products containing raspberries has widened.

Earlier this week, Quebec’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) began issuing warnings the products may contain Norovirus. 

The list of products expanded Friday.

The warnings include items sold in a chilled, frozen or at room temperature, with or without a label and contained raspberries.

Anyone who purchased the items listed below is advised by MAPAQ not to eat them, and may return them to the establishment where they were purchased for a refund.

Sold up to June 7:

  • GÂTEAU KAMOURASKA, 6 or 8 inches
    Le Marché végétarien
    50 Jacques-Cartier Blvd. North
    Sherbrooke
     

Sold up to June 5:

  • SHORTCAKE AUX FRAMBOISES, 7 or 8 inches
    Pain et Tradition
    84 Industriel Blvd.
    Repentigny
     
  • GÂTEAUX DIVERS DÉCORÉS DE FRAMBOISES, 8 or 10 portions 
    Pâtisserie Entremets glacés inc.
    354 Taschereau Blvd.
    La Prairie 
     
  • TARTE AUX FRAMBOISES 
    Les Aliments naturels L’Eau vive inc.
    248 Saint-Georges St.
    Mont-Saint-Hilaire
     
  • YOGOURT AUX FRAMBOISES, 350 grams
    Épicerie Georges Carignan inc.
    1 rue Principale S
    Saint-Félix-de-Dalquier
     
  • MOUSSE TOFU ET FRAMBOISE, 100 grams
  • POUDING CHIA, COCO ET FRAMBOISE, 100 grams
  • GRUAU OVERNIGHT FRAMBOISE, 300 grams
    Lili’s
    4272 Rte. 132
    Ste-Catherine 
     

Sold up to June 4:

  • GÂTEAU MOUSSE ÂME SŒUR, 8 inches
    Les Confiseries Hansel et Gretel
    518 rue du Sud
    Cowansville
     

Sold up to May 31:

  • GÂTEAU CHOCOLAT AVEC MOUSSE CHOCOLATÉE VÉGANE ET FRAMBOISES, 250 mL
    Sachère Desserts
    1274 De Maisonneuve Blvd. E
    Montreal

 
The following items were already under a recall advisory.

Anyone who purchased the items listed below up to June 4, inclusively, is advised by MAPAQ not to eat them.

  • SORBET FRAMBOISE ET FRUIT DE LA PASSION, 473mL
    Le Quai des glaces
    2138 Saint-Joseph Blvd.
    Lachine
     
  • GÂTEAU CHOCO-FRAMBOISES, 680g, 915g
    Éclats de saveurs inc.
    1436 Curé-Labelle Blvd.
    Blainville
     
  • MOUSSE AU CHOCOLAT AVEC FRAMBOISES, 100g
    Chocolaterie Mathilde Fays Inc.
    47 Notre-Dame St.
    Oka
     
  • GÂTEAU FRUITS DES CHAMPS
    Boulangerie-pâtisserie Lasalle RDP Inc.
    8591 Maurice-Duplessis Blvd.
    Montreal
     
  • FRAMBOISIER, GÂTEAU CHOCO-FRAMBOISE
    Pâtisserie Dolci Piu
    849 Décarie Blvd.
    Montreal (Saint-Laurent)
     
  • CUPCAKE CITRON-FRAMBOISE
    Cake Design
    194 Denison St. E
    Granby
     
  • GÂTEAU MARIE-ANTOINETTE
    Les Gourmandises de Marie-Antoinette
    4317 Ontario St. E
    Montreal

The CFIA is also warning against France Délices brand Choco-Raspberry Crunchy, 95g sold up to June 3 at the following locations:

  • Métro plus: 875 Montée Masson, Mascouche
  • Métro plus Élite: St-Antoine 633 des Laurentides Blvd., St-Antoine des Laurentides
  • IGA Coteau du lac: 100 Théophile Brassard, Coteau du Lac
  • IGA Chaumont Bilodeau: 1005 Du Grand Héron Blvd., St-Jerome
  • IGA Extra Sept-Iles: 1010 Laure Uashat Blvd., Sept-Îles
  • IGA St-Romuald: 1060 Guillaume-Couture Blvd., Lévis


Even if the products do not show signs of alteration or smell suspicious, they are likely to be contaminated with Norovirus, MAPAQ warns.

Norovirus is a highly contagious pathogen that causes long and severe gastroenteritis.

People exposed to Norovirus usually show symptoms within 24 to 48 hours after consumption. Common symptoms are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Muscle pain, fatigue, fever, chills and headaches can also occur.

While there isn’t a vaccine or antiviral to prevent the spread of Norovirus, most healthy people recover on their own within one to two days.

Raspberries contaminated with Norovirus sickened more than 700 Quebecers, some fatally, two summers ago and prompted a wave of recalls.

 