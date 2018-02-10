

A recent public health assessment revealed that frozen raspberries imported from China sickened hundreds of Quebecers last summer -- some fatally.

The raspberries, contaminated with Norovirus, caused a wave of recalls since they were used in other food products.

The fruit was also being used for cooking in hospital cafeterias and convalescent homes.

Among the recalled products were yogurts, ice cream, cakes and pies.

Norovirus is a highly contagious bacteria that causes long and severe gastroenteritis.

People exposed to Norovirus usually show symptoms within 24 to 48 hours after consumption—including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fatigue, or chills and headache.

While there isn’t a vaccine or antiviral to prevent the spread of Norovirus, most healthy people recover on their own within one to two days.

At least 724 Quebecers fell ill after consuming the tainted fruit -- figures that healh professionals believe represent only the "tip of the iceberg."

According to Dr. Yves Jalbert, who works in public health, there were deaths during this period that can be directly linked to bad raspberries but could not, however, specify an exact number.