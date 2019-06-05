Featured Video
Quebec’s raspberry recall continues to grow due to Norovirus risk
(Photo by Luke Jones/Flickr)
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 9:34PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 5:59PM EDT
A government recall on some products containing raspberries continues to widen.
Earlier this week, Quebec’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) began issuing warnings the products may contain Norovirus.
The list of products expanded Friday and again on Monday.
The warnings include items sold in a chilled, frozen or at room temperature, with or without a label and contained raspberries.
Anyone who purchased the items listed below is advised by MAPAQ not to eat them, and may return them to the establishment where they were purchased for a refund.
Sold up to June 7:
-
GÂTEAU KAMOURASKA, 6 or 8 inches
Le Marché végétarien (four locations)
50 Jacques-Cartier Blvd. N
Sherbrooke
777 King St. E
Sherbrooke
930 rue Principale W
Magog
3960 des Forges Blvd.
Trois-Rivières
Sold up to June 6:
-
FRAMBOISES ENTIÈRES CONGELÉES, 1 kg
Magasin général de Rémigny
772 rue Principale
Rémigny
Sold up to June 5:
-
SHORTCAKE AUX FRAMBOISES, 7 or 8 inches
Pain et Tradition
84 Industriel Blvd.
Repentigny
-
GÂTEAUX DIVERS DÉCORÉS DE FRAMBOISES, 8 or 10 portions
Pâtisserie Entremets glacés inc.
354 Taschereau Blvd.
La Prairie
-
TARTE AUX FRAMBOISES
Les Aliments naturels L’Eau vive inc.
248 Saint-Georges St.
Mont-Saint-Hilaire
-
YOGOURT AUX FRAMBOISES, 350 grams
Épicerie Georges Carignan inc.
1 rue Principale S
Saint-Félix-de-Dalquier
- MOUSSE TOFU ET FRAMBOISE, 100 grams
- POUDING CHIA, COCO ET FRAMBOISE, 100 grams
-
GRUAU OVERNIGHT FRAMBOISE, 300 grams
Lili’s
4272 Rte. 132
Ste-Catherine
Sold up to June 4:
-
GÂTEAU MOUSSE ÂME SŒUR, 8 inches
Les Confiseries Hansel et Gretel
518 rue du Sud
Cowansville
Sold up to June 3:
- GÂTEAU FRAMBOISIER, 5, 8 and 12 portions
-
GÂTEAU GOURMAND, 5, 8 and 12 portions
Praline et chocolat
2144 rue de la Faune
Québec
Sold up to May 31:
-
GÂTEAU CHOCOLAT AVEC MOUSSE CHOCOLATÉE VÉGANE ET FRAMBOISES, 250 mL
Sachère Desserts
1274 De Maisonneuve Blvd. E
Montreal
The following items were already under a recall advisory.
Anyone who purchased the items listed below up to June 4, inclusively, is advised by MAPAQ not to eat them.
-
SORBET FRAMBOISE ET FRUIT DE LA PASSION, 473mL
Le Quai des glaces
2138 Saint-Joseph Blvd.
Lachine
-
GÂTEAU CHOCO-FRAMBOISES, 680g, 915g
Éclats de saveurs inc.
1436 Curé-Labelle Blvd.
Blainville
-
MOUSSE AU CHOCOLAT AVEC FRAMBOISES, 100g
Chocolaterie Mathilde Fays Inc.
47 Notre-Dame St.
Oka
-
GÂTEAU FRUITS DES CHAMPS
Boulangerie-pâtisserie Lasalle RDP Inc.
8591 Maurice-Duplessis Blvd.
Montreal
-
FRAMBOISIER, GÂTEAU CHOCO-FRAMBOISE
Pâtisserie Dolci Piu
849 Décarie Blvd.
Montreal (Saint-Laurent)
-
CUPCAKE CITRON-FRAMBOISE
Cake Design
194 Denison St. E
Granby
-
GÂTEAU MARIE-ANTOINETTE
Les Gourmandises de Marie-Antoinette
4317 Ontario St. E
Montreal
The CFIA is also warning against France Délices brand Choco-Raspberry Crunchy, 95g sold up to June 3 at the following locations:
- Métro plus: 875 Montée Masson, Mascouche
- Métro plus Élite: St-Antoine 633 des Laurentides Blvd., St-Antoine des Laurentides
- IGA Coteau du lac: 100 Théophile Brassard, Coteau du Lac
- IGA Chaumont Bilodeau: 1005 Du Grand Héron Blvd., St-Jerome
- IGA Extra Sept-Iles: 1010 Laure Uashat Blvd., Sept-Îles
- IGA St-Romuald: 1060 Guillaume-Couture Blvd., Lévis
Even if the products do not show signs of alteration or smell suspicious, they are likely to be contaminated with Norovirus, MAPAQ warns.
Norovirus is a highly contagious pathogen that causes long and severe gastroenteritis.
People exposed to Norovirus usually show symptoms within 24 to 48 hours after consumption. Common symptoms are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Muscle pain, fatigue, fever, chills and headaches can also occur.
While there isn’t a vaccine or antiviral to prevent the spread of Norovirus, most healthy people recover on their own within one to two days.
Raspberries contaminated with Norovirus sickened more than 700 Quebecers, some fatally, two summers ago and prompted a wave of recalls.
