Quebec's population surpasses 9 million
Quebec's population passed 9 million people on Thursday, according to Statistics Canada's real-time model.
As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Stats Can reported the population in the province of 9,000,075. If added to Ontario's 15,919,676 people, the two provinces account for around 61 per cent of Canada's population of just over 40,819,700.
Quebec reached 8 million people in 2017.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump White House official Peter Navarro gets a 4-month sentence for defying a House Jan. 6 subpoena
Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to co-operate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to four months behind bars.
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
N.W.T. plane crash: Families remember victims as investigation begins
The Transportation Safety Board has deployed four investigators to analyze the burnt wreckage of a British Aerospace Jetstream plane transporting workers to a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.
WATCH 251 vehicles stolen in Canada and bound for Middle East seized in Italy
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
BREAKING Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
Forbes says these are the 'best' employers in Canada in 2024
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
Alabama set to execute inmate with nitrogen gas, a never before used method
Alabama, unless blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court, will attempt to put an inmate to death with nitrogen gas on Thursday night, a never before used execution method that the state claims will be humane but critics call cruel and experimental.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
How a lost dog from the Saskatchewan countryside ended up in downtown Toronto
A dog from the Saskatchewan countryside that had been missing since September has turned up in an unlikely place: downtown Toronto.
-
Suspected fake Norval Morrisseau painting seized from Ontario legislature
A piece of artwork hanging in the Ontario legislature was seized by police Thursday amid allegations that it was not painted by prominent Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau as was originally claimed.
-
The Beer Store expands delivery offerings to 280 locations
Ontarians can order beer from hundreds of more locations across the province.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Police: sex assault investigation involving 2003 junior hockey team ongoing
Halifax Regional Police say an investigation into a historic sexual assault allegation against members of Canada's 2003 world junior hockey team is ongoing.
-
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn't need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
-
Nova Scotia's prosecution service gets staffing boost to help clear court backlogs
The Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service is getting 27 new permanent staff to help it clear a backlog of legal cases.
London
-
Driver fled crash, drove car into ditch moments later: OPP
Two separate crashes have led to charges for one driver in Middlesex Centre. Around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP responded to an area on Highbury Avenue after being told a driver fled the scene of a crash.
-
Pedestrian killed in collision north of London, Ont.
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
-
'Keep a heater a metre away': Basement fire in near-downtown London
Damage is estimated at $20,000 after a basement fire in London on Wednesday. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. at 67 Blackfriars St.
Northern Ontario
-
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Shock in the Sault as 10K people stand to lose health-care provider in May
Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is reducing its patient roster by 10,000 people in May because of a severe and chronic shortage of physicians.
-
One seriously injured when snowmobile strikes tree in northern Ont.
One person was seriously injured just after midnight near Cartier, Ont., when a snowmobile crashed into a tree.
Calgary
-
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
-
1 dead, 2 rescued in separate incidents in Rocky Mountains
B.C. RCMP are reminding backcountry users to stay safe after they responded to two incidents, including one involving a fatality.
-
'It's just not right': Passengers call out WestJet for breaching rebooking rules
Thousands of WestJet customers' flights were cancelled amid extreme weather earlier this month. And many say the airline would not reschedule them within the required window, in what one advocate framed as just the latest example of a failure to uphold travellers' rights.
Kitchener
-
One dead after shooting in Kitchener
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Fire at Mount Forest school
St. Mary Catholic School in Mount Forest is closed today after a fire.
-
Kitchener Public Library workers vote to unionize
Workers at the Kitchener Public Library have voted to unionize and join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
Vancouver
-
Suspected impaired driver rams police cruisers in Coquitlam: RCMP
Coquitlam RCMP swarmed a neighbourhood Wednesday night after what police say were reports of an impaired driver.
-
Man charged after stealing from daycare, stabbing cyclist outside Victoria police headquarters
A 38-year-old man is facing six charges, including assault causing bodily harm, after he allegedly stole a computer from a downtown Victoria daycare and then stabbed a cyclist outside Victoria police headquarters.
-
Toboggan joyride sends B.C. teen to hospital
A recent incident involving a pickup truck towing a tobogganer sent a 19-year-old to hospital in B.C.'s Okanagan, prompting a warning from police.
Edmonton
-
Man, now 33, charged in 2007 homicide of Edmonton senior
Charges have been laid in a homicide that happened in Edmonton 16 years ago, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Bail hearing for accused Edmonton City Hall shooter put over
A Thursday bail hearing for the man accused of firing a gun and throwing a Molotov cocktail at Edmonton City Hall has been put over until next week.
-
Beaumont man facing child pornography offences
A Beaumont man has been charged with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography.
Windsor
-
Ouellette Avenue closed for 'hazmat incident' at apartment building
Windsor fire and police are on scene of a ‘hazmat incident’ at an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue.
-
Transport truck takes a wrong turn and ends up driving on a recreational trail in Windsor, Ont.
A transport truck driver is facing charges after driving on a portion of the trail along the Herb Gray Parkway.
-
HDGH still working to fully recover from cyberattack
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has provided an update on the cyberattack that hit southwestern Ontario hospitals late last year — a full recovery is still months away
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
-
Two Manitoba men suspended from hunting in Sask., fined nearly $14,000
Two men from Manitoba have been suspended from hunting in Saskatchewan and fined a combined total of $13,980 after pleading guilty to multiple offences under The Wildlife Act.
-
Sask.'s minimum age to buy tobacco, vape products is about to increase
Starting Feb. 1 Saskatchewan residents will have to be 19 to buy tobacco and vape products.
Ottawa
-
NCC 'remains confident' Senators will build a new arena at LeBreton Flats
The National Capital Commission says discussions with the new owner of the Ottawa Senators are proceeding with "renewed energy" on a new NHL-sized arena at LeBreton Flats.
-
Ottawa educational assistant facing sexual assault charges
A 32-year-old man who worked as an educational assistant with Ottawa's largest school board is facing sexual assault charges, according to Ottawa police.
-
Military police investigating theft of $50K worth of coins from CFB Kingston post office
The Kingston Military Police are investigating the theft of valuable silver and gold coins from the Canadian Forces Base post office in Kingston, Ont.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
-
Saskatoon gas station fills multiple cars with diesel instead of regular gas
A mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station led to some customers filling up with diesel instead of regular gas.
-
Sask.'s minimum age to buy tobacco, vape products is about to increase
Starting Feb. 1 Saskatchewan residents will have to be 19 to buy tobacco and vape products.