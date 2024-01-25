MONTREAL
    • Quebec's population surpasses 9 million

    People walk in downtown Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the province and the city of Montreal is expected to see close to 15cm of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain by morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Quebec's population passed 9 million people on Thursday, according to Statistics Canada's real-time model.

    As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Stats Can reported the population in the province of 9,000,075. If added to Ontario's 15,919,676 people, the two provinces account for around 61 per cent of Canada's population of just over 40,819,700.

    Quebec reached 8 million people in 2017.

