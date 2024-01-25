Quebec's population surpasses 9 million

Quebec's population passed 9 million people on Thursday, according to Statistics Canada's real-time model.

As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Stats Can reported the population in the province of 9,000,075. If added to Ontario's 15,919,676 people, the two provinces account for around 61 per cent of Canada's population of just over 40,819,700.

Quebec reached 8 million people in 2017.