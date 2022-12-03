Quebec's Mikael Kingsbury wins to kick off World Cup season

Quebec's Mikaël Kingsbury kicked off his World Cup freestyle skiing season by winning the moguls event in Ruka, Finland on Saturday.

In the second final, Kingsbury scored 84.50 and beat Japan's Ikuma Horishima (80.48) by more than four points.

Australia's Matt Graham finished third with a score of 80.12.

In each of his outings on the Ruka track, Kingsbury improved his scores and finished with the highest mark.

The King is back and he’s back in style, opening the season with the W, his 10th on the Battery Run course here in Ruka. Chapeau bas @MikaelKingsbury 🔥🔥🔥 #moguls pic.twitter.com/Vju8WBSKEH — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) December 3, 2022

He first completed the qualifying round with a score of 79.06.

In Final 1, he recorded a score of 83.36 and beat Horishima (81.09) by more than two points.

For Kingsbury, it was his 75th career World Cup victory and 105th podium finish. He also finished first for the 10th time in Ruka, including two times in dual moguls.

Quebec's Gabriel Dufresne finished 11th in Final 1 with a score of 75.24. He failed to qualify for Final 2, which is reserved for athletes who finished in the top six in Final 1.