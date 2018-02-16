

CTV Montreal





Quebec’s medical specialists reached an agreement in principle with the Couillard government that will see them get a collective raise of $120 million per year.

The agreement would see the province’s budget for the 10,000 specialists increase from $4.7 billion in 2017-18 to $5.4 billion in 2022-23.

The eight-year deal, which was signed last week and made public on Friday, also includes an additional non-recurrent amount of $1.5 billion, to be paid over 10 years, stemming from the previous deal.

The Couillard government said the deal will save the province $3 billion as the doctor’s chose to forego a “trailer clause,” which would see them getting additional pay as a result of increases to other collective agreements.

“The trailer clause is an agreement in which, for example, other associations or groups get some increases, automatically, people will get it,” said Treasury Board President Pierre Arcand.

The deal drew fire from political opposition, who said the specialists were getting paid at the expense of general funding for the provincial health care system.

- With files from The Canadian Press