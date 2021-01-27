MONTREAL -- Quebec's Education Minister promised the province's much anticipated tutoring program will begin in a few weeks.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Jean-Francois Roberge said the government is recruiting tutors by encouraging retired, substitute and retired teachers to apply to the program.

The plan has been in the works for months and critics have questioned why it took so long to launch.

Roberge has not said whether Anglophone students would have the same access to tutors as Francophones.