Quebec's Leylah Fernandez loses in French Open doubles final alongside American Taylor Townsend

Quebecer Leylah Fernandez and her American partner Taylor Townsend lost the French Open women's doubles final 6-1, 6-7 (5), 1-6 to Su-wei Hsieh and Xinyu Wang on Sunday afternoon in Paris.

For Fernandez, who is only 20, it was her second appearance in a Grand Slam final since turning professional and her first in women's doubles.

In 2021, Fernandez lost the US Open singles final to Emma Raducanu.

On Sunday, on the court of the Philippe-Chatrier stadium, Fernandez's dream came very close to coming true, especially after a first set that she and Townsend largely dominated.

The two North Americans could even have won the only game they lost in the set, the very first of the match, in which they failed to convert three break point chances.

Fernandez and Townsend won the next six games, conceding just seven points in that sequence and only four in the last five games.

The set lasted just 27 minutes.

The pace of the match changed at the start of the second set, however, when the two Asians combined to break Townsend's serve in the first game of the set.

After saving two break points in the fourth game, Hsieh and Wang seemed on course to win the second set without too much trouble, but that was without counting on an unexpected comeback from their rivals.

Trailing 3-5 and facing a 0-40 deficit on Townsend's serve, the two North Americans won the next five points, and the game. Then they followed up with their first break of the set, thanks to a powerful smash from Townsend, bringing the duel back to even serve.

The two tandems then won their respective serves to force a tie-break, which ended in favour of the Asians when a Townsend volley landed over the baseline.

Hsieh and Wang took control of the deciding set by winning the first three games, including the second on Fernandez's serve, when the Quebecer saw her forehand volley fall outside the doubles court.

Despite this, the duel could have taken a different turn in the fifth game, perhaps the most exciting of the match.

After almost 11 minutes of sustained action, and having saved four break points, the two Asians managed to win their serve to take a 4-1 lead.

They added a break in the next game and sealed their victory when Hsieh slammed an untouchable smash from close to the net on the Asians' second match point after two hours and nine minutes of action.

Fernandez somehow managed to save the first match point with a volley, which she managed while using her racket to protect her face.

Canada's Leylah Fernandez, right, and Taylor Townsend of the U.S. hold their runner-up trophy after losing the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against China's Wang Xinyu and Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Seeded 10th in the tournament, Fernandez and Townsend were playing in their fifth tournament together in 2023, having first teamed up in March at Indian Wells.

Less than a month after the start of that tournament, Fernandez and Townsend played in the final of the Miami Open, where they lost to Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff.

In Friday's semi-final, Fernandez and Townsend avenged that defeat in style, winning 6-0, 6-4 in 64 minutes against Pegula and Gauff, seeded second in the tournament.

At the beginning of May, Fernandez and Townsend also reached the semi-finals of the women's doubles at the Madrid Open, a tournament played on clay, as is the case at Roland Garros.

During their run to the French Open final, Fernandez and Townsend dropped just one set, the second in their third-round match against Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani, who were seeded eighth in the tournament.

"This is our first (Grand) Slam together. Not too bad," said Townsend at the microphone on court during the prize-giving ceremony.

After the defeat, Townsend, seven years Fernandez's senior, was seen comforting her partner.