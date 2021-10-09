Advertisement
Quebec's Leylah Fernandez beats Alize Cornet to continue stellar run
Leylah Fernandez celebrates after defeating Alize Cornet, of France, 6-2, 6-3 at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday Oct. 8, 2021, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. -- She's back and hasn't missed a beat.
Quebec's Leylah Fernandez defeated France's Alizé Cornet in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 on Friday at the Indian Wells tournament.
Fernandez will now face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round after she defeated American Madison Keys 6-3, 6-1.
The 19-year-old southpaw from Laval is an unknown no more as she shot up the rankings after her dream run to the U.S. Open final a month ago, and is the 23-seed at the current tournament (she's ranked 28th in the world).
Things did not go so well for Fernandez's fellow teenager who vanquished her to win in Flushing Meadows.
U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu fell 6-2, 6-4 to Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
In doubles, Canadian Denis Shapovalov and Rohan Bopanna of India defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-1, 2-6, 10-4.
Shapovalov, seeded ninth in singles, will face fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil on Saturday.
Auger-Aliassime, seeded seventh, will face Albert Ramos-Vinola of Spain.
In the women's draw, Canada is also represented by Bianca Andreescu. Her rival on Saturday will be Alison Riske of the United States.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 9, 2021.
-- With reporting from CTV News Montreal.