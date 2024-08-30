MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec's Gabriel Diallo into third round at U.S. Open after upset win

    Gabriel Diallo, of Canada, reacts against Arthur Fils, of France, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (Pamela Smith, The Associated Press) Gabriel Diallo, of Canada, reacts against Arthur Fils, of France, during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (Pamela Smith, The Associated Press)
    Quebec's Gabriel Diallo won the most important match of his career on Thursday in New York, defeating 24th seed Arthur Fils of France 7-5, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the US Open.

    Diallo, ranked 143rd in the world and a qualifier, will now take on 14th-seeded American Tommy Paul.

    In women's doubles, Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe got off to a good start in defending their title, winning 6-4, 6-2 against Quebec's Leylah Fernandez and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 30, 2024.

